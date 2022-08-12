Elizabeth Hurley floors fans in gorgeous summer dress The Bedazzled star looked as flawless as ever

Elizabeth Hurley might be known for her show-stopping bikini, but she's proven time and again that she can look just as stunning in a dress.

As the world marked World Elephant Day, the star made her own post as she visited Sudeley Castle, in the Cotswolds, which had brought out several wooden elephants. The model showed off just how beautiful she is as she styled out a form-flattering white summer dress, that featured a slit in the lower mid-section.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is red hot in low-cut dress slashed to the navel

The floaty ensemble suited her perfectly and she looked like a summer goddess in the beautiful outfit.

Elizabeth was joined at the historic venue by Lady Ashcombe, Chatelaine of Sudeley, and she led a Puja/flower offering to the elephant sculptures, and spoke to visitors about Sudeley's conservation efforts.

In a touching caption, she penned: "Celebrating the world's largest living land mammals at @sudeleycastle These beauties are part of @coexistence.story and are modelled on elephants from my beloved India."

Son Damian was one of the first to react, as he said: "Love this so much," while another added: "Beautiful beyond words."

The model looked like a summer dream

A third sweetly complimented: "An icon. I'm your biggest fan from India," and a fourth commented: "I bow in reverence before your beauty."

Last month, the glamorous star showed just how well she could model a dress as she showed off her incredible figure in a statement floral dress on the second day of the Goodwood Festival.

Featuring a plunging V-neckline, capped sleeves and a front split, her daring outfit hugged her in all the right places and thanks to its bold colour palette, her silky number certainly stood out from the crowd.

Elizabeth teamed her dress with a magenta peony headpiece, gold strappy heels, oversized sunglasses, and a sparkly silver bag. The 57-year-old styled her caramel locks into loose waves and opted for a touch of natural-looking makeup.

