Elizabeth Hurley's bikini photos quickly get fans talking

Elizabeth Hurley is one of the most captivating stars on social media, often sparking big reactions with her posts from her adoring fanbase.

The actress has particularly become well known for sharing spectacular photographs in swimsuits, most of which come from her own eponymous beachwear line.

She has donned some daring bikinis and showed them off to fans on several occasions, ranging from wild patterned designs to barely-there monochromes.

Whether it's posing by the pool, sharing candid snapshots from the middle of filming in the Caribbean, or just a day in the sun at home, her fans can't wait to see what she posts next.

And many of them often have the same reaction whenever she posts, often ranging from calling her a "goddess" or "stunner," to then inundating her with heart and flame emojis.

Several have also commented on how she's able to confidently show off the hard work she has put into maintaining her toned physique, even saying: "You don't age."

Elizabeth's swimsuit photos always get fans talking

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the star revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

Elizabeth has also talked about maintaining a sense of confidence with her body and image, telling HELLO! in May: "I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do."

Stating that it was important especially given that she was such a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness, she added: "You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different.

The actress and model advocates for body positivity

"They really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

