Elizabeth Hurley seriously turns up the heat in tiny yellow bikini The 57-year-old is ageless!

Elizabeth Hurley is sizzling hot in her latest Instagram post!

With the UK in the midst of a major heatwave, the 57-year-old posed for the camera in a striking yellow bikini – and sparked a major reaction amongst fans.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

Elizabeth shared a video showing her stood outside and playing around with her straw sunhat and suncream.

"Hat and SPF [angel emoji] @elizabethhurleybeach @clinique," she captioned the clip.

Elizabeth looks stunning in her latest Instagram post

The comments section was quickly filled with flame emojis and love heart eyes. "Hello sunshine!" one fan wrote, while a second added: "Still the most beautiful woman on the planet." "GODDESS!" said a third.

Elizabeth is no stranger to sharing stunning photos of herself on social media, and often posts enviable snapshots showing her modelling her swimwear line on the beach.

The star has her own swimwear range

She established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Of course, Elizabeth is also the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

Elizabeth works hard to maintain her incredible figure

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," Elizabeth previously told The Cut.

She eats "simple, natural, easy food"

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that’s not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing," she added.

