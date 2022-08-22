Holly Willoughby and Katherine Jenkins wear the exact same dress - wow

At the weekend, the gorgeous Katherine Jenkins looked as stunning as ever as she attended the Karibu Africa Hamptons charity event in New York City.

The 41-year old rocked a beautiful printed pink midi dress for the event and we knew we had seen it before. Her halter-neck style frock came complete with a wide collar, billowing skirt and a belted waist. In short, a very vintage style design. It was white in colour and adorned with a seriously pretty ditsy print.

Costing £756 by Gul Hurgel, It's actually called the 'Marilyn' and it's easy to see why; the dress shape is very 50's and looks just like something screen idol Marilyn Monroe would wear.

Mother-of-two Katherine wore minimal makeup and her blonde hair was styled loose with a gentle kick. She added nude high heels and kept her jewellery simple.

Holly Willoughby wore the very same style back in June at Wimbledon. The This Morning star stole the show on Monday afternoon as she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, alongside her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield. Holly styled the dress very similar to Katherine, also with nude strappy sandals.

Holly wore the same Gul Hurgel dress in June

Holly was spotted in the Champagne Lanson suite at Wimbledon, where guests enjoyed a private champagne reception, seated lunch and afternoon tea with menu highlights including Wimbledon Signature Coronation Sutton Hoo Chicken, Braised Shoulder of Lamb Wellington and Strawberry Eton Mess Cheesecake.

As much as we loved watching the matches, we also really enjoyed all the celebrity and royal spotting too - it's like an unofficial fashion show!

