Holly Willoughby has a Marilyn Monroe moment in head-turning swimsuit

Holly Willoughby is currently enjoying a sun-drenched break in an unknown location whilst she takes time off from This Morning for the summer and we have been loving her swimwear updates that have been shared on her website, Wylde Moon.

Amongst the smouldering snaps of the mother-of-three wearing a variety of incredible bikinis and swimsuits, was one shot of the TV presenter on a boat, wearing a gorgeous black, scallop-trimmed all-in-one.

In the picture, the 41-year-old looks happy, relaxed and super pretty, with her blonde hair looking voluminous and intact, and a pair of black sunglasses perched on her head. Many would say she looked like Marilyn Monroe, and we can't help but agree.

We aren't sure exactly where this swimsuit is from, but we've found some dead ringers you may like, should you wish to invest. Keep scrolling!

Holly looked incredible in her swimsuit

At the weekend, Holly shared another great shot of her dazzling in a bandeau bikini top boasting the softest shade of pale blue. Featuring a simple tie-knot detail and a figure-hugging fit, the swimwear piece was an ethereal addition to her beach-ready wardrobe.

MARYSIA Palm Springs scalloped swimsuit, £296.00, Selfridges

Holly beamed for a joyful selfie. She shielded her eyes from the glistening sunshine with a sassy pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and wore her platinum blonde hair swept back out of her smiling face. Love!

Accessorize Textured Scallop Swimsuit, £39, Very

Speaking of standout bikinis, Holly recently shared a very special two-piece for a truly lovely reason.

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this month and to mark it, Holly took to a nearby pool in a tiny string bikini that carried a personalised message. In a black-and-white photo shared on Instagram, the This Morning presenter was seen swimming in a large pool in the black item, which said 'Mrs Baldwin' on the rear. Holly looked like a mermaid as she glided through the water, with her blonde locks billowing behind her.

