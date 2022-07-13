Holly Willoughby's slinky £32 Zara dress has summer wedding written all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby releases a monthly much-loved style section on her Wylde Moon website and it's a great way to keep up with the This Morning star.

The mother-of-three shares some of her very best beauty and style tips each month. For her July edition, the fashion segment, which is written by her stylist Danielle Whiteman, shows the star posing for a selfie holding a peony in the great outdoors, looking ready for summer.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Danielle shows Holly's picks for a summer wedding, and they're pretty epic. The one that really caught our attention was a pink Zara dress that had a built-in bra and spaghetti straps. Costing just £32.99, it's the perfect summer style and we love it when Holly shops on the high street!

Speaking about the style, the blonde beauty's stylist said: "With the popularity of the vacation wedding on the rise, a slinkier block colour is a stunning option and Zara have the most beautiful pop of candy pink in this Poplin Midi Dress, £32.99. I love the fit and flare shape and it’s sleeveless so great for those balmy summer days."

Holly's wedding edit

When it comes to choosing a wedding guest dress - Danielle has some incredible tips.

Holly's dress:

Poplin Midi Dress, £32.99, Zara

"There are various factors to consider when choosing an outfit for an important event: the dress code, the venue, the weather, even how long the ceremony is going to last, and an important one…will you ever be able to wear it again?

"Being a wedding guest can be an expensive process.

You may also like:

ALBARAY Organic Cotton Midi Waisted Dress, £89.00, Marks & Spencer

Comfort is most definitely key as usually you’ll be going from day to night along with a sit-down meal and the odd tipple or two (or three?!) And remember that there will be so many photos taken throughout the day, feeling confident and comfortable in what you’re wearing is paramount. The last thing you want is to spend the whole day feeling self-conscious!"

