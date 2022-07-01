Katherine Jenkins steals the show at Wimbledon in the dreamiest pastel dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Enjoying a day out in the sunshine, Katherine Jenkins headed to Wimbledon on Friday for day five of the iconic tennis tournament.

Pictured arm in arm with her husband, Andrew Levitas, the opera singer looked seriously glam as she stepped out in a powder blue dress from L.K.Bennett.

Priced at £399, Katherine chose the bestselling 'Boyd' design, which is adorned in a cornflower print that was inspired by the English countryside.

Fitted with a round neck, short puff sleeves, pleating to the bodice and a floaty, dipped hem midi skirt, it might just be the perfect summer dress – and we even think it has Kate Middleton vibes.

Katherine wowed at Wimbledon in a floral L.K.Bennett dress

Completing her elegant ensemble with a pair of pastel blue heels, Katherine polished off the look with a tan crossbody bag and statement sunglasses. Sporting a bouncy blowdry, the mum-of-two tucked her hair behind her ears, tactically showcasing her stunning rose gold hoop earrings.

As for her makeup, Katherine couldn't have looked more radiant as she combined a soft brown eyeshadow with a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and high-shine pink lipgloss.

The singer was joined by her husband, Andrew Levitas

Smiling alongside his wife, Katherine's husband Andrew looked equally dapper for the occasion, donning a navy three-piece suit, white shirt and a paisley tie.

It's been a busy week for the pair, who recently celebrated Katherine's 42nd birthday on Wednesday evening.

Heading to The MAINE in Mayfair, Katherine later shared several photos alongside family and friends on Instagram. The caption read:

"This is 42! Thank you SO much for all the birthday love yesterday. I felt incredibly blessed to have such kind, caring & thoughtful people in my life. I received the most gorgeous cards, flowers & gifts from my amazing fans. You never cease to amaze me. Thank you x."

Celebrating her birthday in style, Katherine rocked a little black dress from eco-friendly label, Reformation, and she couldn't have looked more gorgeous!

