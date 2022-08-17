Holly Willoughby's sizzling summer wardrobe - from bikinis to dresses

Holly Willoughby may be taking a break from This Morning to enjoy the summer holidays with her family, but that doesn't mean she has been far from our minds. After all, she's been sharing some seriously cool summer content on her social media channels and her website, Wylde Moon.

Fans of the TV star have been delighted to see what she's been up to over the summer as well as what she's been wearing. We round up her best summer looks, which one is your favourite?

Holly looked gorgeous in a super pretty Charo Ruiz broderie anglaise maxi dress in new photos posted on her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's Instagram.

Holly looked stunning in white

With its tiered skirt, elegant scalloped neckline and cool semi-sheer material, Holly's dress is perfect for a summer wedding. The mother-of-three paired her frock with a bronzed tan and wore her blonde hair extra long in effortless waves.

Ahoy there! Holly was snapped aboard a boat, wearing a gorgeous black, scallop-trimmed all-in-one.

Holly wearing a black scallop-trimmed bikini

In the picture, the 41-year-old looks happy, relaxed and super pretty, with her blonde hair looking voluminous and intact, and a pair of black sunglasses perched on her head. Many would say she looked like Marilyn Monroe, and we can't help but agree.

Holly wearing a blue gingham bikini

Wylde Moon shared another great photo of the Dancing on Ice presenter styling out a tiny blue bikini as she relaxed in a sun-soaked snap. The snap only showed the top of the two-piece, which featured a striking blue and white plaid design, as Holly enjoyed the sun's rays and let her luscious blonde locks down.

Holly wearing her 'Mrs Baldwin' bikini

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin had a special moment to mark their 15th wedding anniversary. In celebration, Holly took to a nearby pool in a tiny string bikini that carried a personalised message. In a black-and-white photo shared on Instagram, the This Morning presenter was seen swimming in a large pool in the black item, which said 'Mrs Baldwin' on the rear of the two-piece.

Holly looked like a mermaid as she glided through the water, with her blonde locks billowing behind her.

