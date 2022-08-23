Shania Twain wows in throwback images filled with gratitude The Come On Over singer's legacy

Shania Twain has been ruling the stage for decades now, ever since she hit it big back in the 90s and became one of the world's best selling country artists.

A frequent collaborator of hers is showing his gratitude with a pair of throwback photos, and we can't take our eyes off of them.

Roddy Chong, a violinist who has frequently toured with the singer, paid tribute to her after being featured in her Netflix documentary, Not Just A Girl.

He included a shot of theirs from just before their very first show together and the first of Shania's concert career during the Come On Over tour in 1998.

While he was dressed in an oversized jersey, Shania displayed her trademark flair for bold and edgy style, pairing red with black.

She wore a sequined red crop top with cut-out shoulder sleeves with a black vest and matching leather pants, showcasing her toned midriff and energetic vibe.

Shania and Roddy have been performing since she first hit the stage

It then cut to another image of them, this time from their last show together during her Up! tour in 2004, where Shania went for a more casual jersey herself as she hugged Roddy.

He paired his photographs with a message for Shania, writing: "#TBT Thx for your kind msgs about '@ShaniaTwain : Not Just a Girl' @Netflix.

"PIC 1: before our 1st show at Sudbury Comm Arena, in ONT, for the 'Come On Over' tour. PIC 2: end of our final concert at Office Depot Center, in Sunrise FL, for the 'Up!' tour - six years later."

He continued: "All that I have, all these years later, is bc Shania and Mutt picked me out of obscurity to join them on two, rocket ship, world tours."

The singer's documentary provides an in-depth look into her life and career

Shania shared the post on her Instagram Stories as a show of support and dropped a like as well, having looked back on many of her memories captured in the documentary fondly.

The documentary chronicling the life and career of the Canadian icon dropped in July, opening to a huge reception from her fans, and she also paired it with a compilation album featuring some of her most iconic recordings.

