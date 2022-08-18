Shania Twain reveals surprising truth behind hit song in never-before-seen unearthed footage

Nothing gets a Shania Twain fan going like hearing the iconic "Let's go girls" intro of her hit anthem, Man, I Feel Like a Woman.

However, legendary and synonymous to the singer as the song might be, the star recently shockingly revealed just how exhausting it can be to sing it.

Taking to Instagram to release a never-before-seen clip from her latest documentary, which didn't make it to the final cut, she confessed the truth behind the epic 1997 bop.

In the unearthed clip, the songstress appears looking fabulous as usual, donning a black, silk button-down shirt and a perfectly messy bun atop her head, and she's in a recording studio listening to her song.

As the song came to an end, she recalled recording it and confessed: "So I remember recording this, by the time I would get to the third of that chorus… it was really, really tiring."

She further explained: "It's a hard song to sing, actually, and I feel like I should do my own warm ups to that vocal."

Shania's surprising revelation

In the previously unreleased footage, she goes on to impressively harmonize with herself, and joking: "I'm now harmonizing with my – how old was I? – thirty-something self."

She also took to the caption of the post to acknowledge her surprise at how many recordings don't make it into the final version of the documentary. She said: "One thing I learned during the filming of the Not Just A Girl documentary is... There's so much stuff that doesn't make the final cut!!

The star makes her performances look effortless

"I want to share some of those unseen moments with you because it would be a shame to waste them! This one is pretty fun - Here's me harmonizing with... me!!"

Fans were quick to express excitement over seeing the extra shot, writing: "Always so amazing," and: "I love this content!" as well as: "Thank you for sharing these moments with us," plus another added: "Love seeing how an icon works!!"

