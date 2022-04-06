Shania Twain poses in incredible black outfit as she rallies fan support ahead of CMT Awards The star is contending for a popular award

Shania Twain took to social media to reveal that she was in contention for a big honor and needed the support of her fans to get her there.

The superstar singer-songwriter shared a post on her Instagram Stories revealing that she was one of the musicians in contention for the Trending Comeback Song of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

VIDEO: Shania Twain stuns in skintight latex pants for exciting announcement

Her 1997 song Man! I Feel Like A Woman is one of several older songs competing for the title for trending in popularity this year and maintaining relevance.

Shania shared the picture of her story calling for fans to vote and wrote alongside it: "It's so awesome that Man! I Feel Like A Woman is loved as much now as when it was first released!"

She also shared with fans how they could vote for her song to get the win, by going to their own Stories and following the link.

Shania called for fans to vote for her song for the CMT Music Awards

The country star is up against other heavyweights like Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, and Taylor Swift, among others, for the fan-voted prize, which will be given out with the other awards on 11 April.

Shania's fans were reintroduced to her song when she made it an important part of her setlist for her Las Vegas residency, Let's Go.

The country superstar's legions of fans were thrilled by her return to the stage for her Vegas residency last year, which she just completed another leg of in February.

Not only have the concerts become a showcase for Shania's dynamic range and performance abilities, but also her ever-evolving sense of style, as she's taken to the stage in outfits that have included feathers, rhinestones, ruffles, leopard-print, and many other extravagant details.

The singer had fans flocking to the Vegas strip for her residency

The series of shows held at the Zappos Theater featuring a medley of several of her greatest hits and even surprise appearances by fellow musicians like Chris Martin is due to return for another go-round in June.

