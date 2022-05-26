Shania Twain rocks tight leather pants for inspiring message

Shania Twain delivered an emotional message to her fans on Wednesday and was hailed an "inspiration" for her efforts.

MORE: Shania Twain shares very rare photograph of son Eja for Mother's Day tribute

The country music singer shared a stunning throwback photo on Instagram that saw her rocking a pair of tight leather pants and a matching sleeveless top while performing in front of a packed crowd.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain wows in sheer bodysuit and thigh-high boots

Expressing her love for music and crediting it for helping her to "survive", Shania wrote: "Music has been a part of my survival. Music was my escape, it inspired and encouraged me to stay strong and to keep my head up."

She added: "My biggest achievement is being able to encourage and inspire others with my music."

MORE: Shania Twain dances in the sun in all-denim look as she celebrates special anniversary

MORE: Shania Twain mourns shocking death: 'My heart is broken'

It wasn't long before fans rushed to comment on just how Shania has inspired them, with one replying: "Your music made me an English teacher, and I've been listening to you ever since I was a teen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Shania looked gorgeous in her all-leather outfit

A second said: "You are incredible your music has lasted and generations to come will experience all the songs of yours that we know and love!"

Even Julianne Hough wrote: "And THAT you do!!!! Thank you for inspiring me from my inception of who I wanted to be as an artist! Your Album was the first record I ever bought."

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Shania has been a star for several decades

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realized she had made it, which was after her album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album, quickly being topped by the success of follow-ups Come On Over and Up.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.