Shania Twain steals the show in a mini dress and sequined bra for star-studded festival appearance

Shania Twain is one of the most dynamic live performers in the business and gave fans another reason to be excited with her latest show.

The singer appeared at the Boots and Hearts festival in her native Canada over the weekend and provided an absolutely amazing show.

She looked incredible too, going for an orange look consisting of an open patterned dress that showed off her toned legs and wearing a sequined bra inside.

And not only was it a big night for the audience, but for the stars too, as many other incredible Canadian musicians were there to support her, such as Nelly Furtado, Fefe Dobson, and Avril Lavigne.

Shania was thrilled to be part of the occasion and took to social media to share an emotional message after her appearance.

Shania gushed over her appearance at the Boots and Hearts festival

"Well... where do I even start!? @bootsandhearts was wild... for many reasons!! It felt soooo good to be back in my homeland... even with the severe thunderstorms trying to ruin our fun.

"But no amount of rain was going to stop our kick-ass party!! Thank you to every single one of you for your energy - what a night!"

She concluded: "And it was even more special to close out a festival with an all female main stage lineup. I've said it before and I'll say it again... LET'S GO GIRLS!!"

Lindsay Ell, who was one of the closing acts on the same night with Shania, commented: "You were SO incredible. Thank you for letting me be part of such a special day!!!"

Avril Lavigne was one of the many popular Canadian musicians who attended the festival

A fan who attended the show said: "Amazing show! Loved every moment and sang along word for word to every song," and another also added: "You look so stunning," with a third also writing: "You rocked the show. Thank YOU for sticking it out."

