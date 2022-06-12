Shania Twain shows off glamorous performance look as she makes Las Vegas return The You're Still the One singer is back!

Shania Twain is back to dazzling audiences with her incredibly entertaining stage shows as her Las Vegas residency makes its return.

The singer took to Instagram to share a snippet of herself on stage while performing her hit Man! I Feel Like a Woman in another show-stopper of an outfit.

She looked like the ringleader in a sheer vinyl dress with a black bodysuit underneath, boasting a high slit showing off her toned legs with a thigh-high boot.

Not only did the dress' big shoulders give off a powerful vibe, but Shania also topped it off with a top hat as she swayed through her dancers.

"Oh Vegas, you make me feel like a womaaaaan. Thank you for a kick ass show!! #letsgovegas," she captioned her post.

Her fans quickly relayed how excited they were to see her back, with one saying: "Was so amazing seeing you live last night! Chills the entire time."

Shania shared a snippet from her Las Vegas return

Another wrote: "You make US feel like a womaaaannnn! The GOAT!!!" and a third added: "And we all love you so so much and glad you're back doing what you love doing best."

The country star returned to the Vegas strip for the final leg of her successful Let's Go! residency, having become one of the most popular shows in the city.

While Shania was able to enjoy a relaxing break from her shows, even getting to spend a lot more time with her husband Frederic Thiebaud, she couldn't be more excited about getting back on stage.

She announced her big return on social media with a selfie featuring her her pet pooch and various back-up dancers, as they looked elated to be performing for audiences once again.

The singer is back for the last stretch of Let's Go

"We are BACK!" she captioned her snapshot with a slew of flame emojis, revealing that she was ready to give it her all for the final stretch of her second concert series.

