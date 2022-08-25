Jade Thirlwall channels disco fever in sequin top and cargo pants

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there's anyone who knows how to effortlessly throw together an oversized yet on-trend ensemble, then it's Jade Thirlwall. The Little Mix singer regularly takes to social media to show off her latest look – and on Wednesday, she wowed fans with an all-red ensemble.

Jade, 29, sported an oversized red sequin cami top featuring a square neckline, spaghetti straps and a dazzling cherry sheen. She paired the disco-ready garment with some festival-inspired baggy red cargo pants, which came complete with utilitarian pockets and subtle metal hardware.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall gives a tour of her incredible home

The singer completed her radiant look with some yellow-tinted sunglasses, infusing her Studio 54 aesthetic with some Y2K fun.

She posed in front of a large shimmering wall, which accentuated her glistening outfit, and playfully posed for the cameras.

Jade looked ravishing in all-red

The star styled her hair down loose in a relaxed way and showcased her go-to dramatic beauty blend. A flawless complexion, defined brown lip and an eyeliner flick made for a captivating evening makeup look.

Jade took to Instagram to share the series of fashionable snaps with her doting followers online. She captioned the post: "On my 18th birthday my mam got me a bingo membership card…and here I am all these years later still a loser. Dream big my lovelies," adding a string of eclectic emojis.

The star posed up a storm in the incredible look

The DNA singer's friends and fans were quick to voice their adoration for her natural beauty and quirky fashion sense. "Your style!" one wrote, while another added: "Love your outfit Jade." A third commented: "The coolest human alive," and a fourth said: "Stunning."

If you'd love to get your hands on an attention-commanding top just like Jade's, then we have the ideal *add to bag* item for you.

Sequinned Camisole, £237, Galvan

This dazzling sequin camisole boasting a swing style, a V-neck and a glimmering finish will perfectly capture the light on the dancefloor.

Sequin Festival Star Crop Top, £21, ASOS

If you're after something a bit more festival-esque, then why not also try this carnival-ready top?

Showcasing an asymmetric hem, a cropped shape and a halter-neck, this glittering piece can be teamed with white wide-leg trousers for a head-turning look.

