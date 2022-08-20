Jade Thirlwall wows in cargo pants as she reveals top fashion faux pas

Tania Leslau
Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall revealed her top fashion faux pas as she posed in an edgy graphic print top
It's hard to believe that celebrities fall prey to a fashion faux pas every so often – but indeed they do. Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall took to social media to share her number one fashion no-go as she posed for a series of selfies – looking divine in a festival-ready look.
Jade, 29, nailed rave chic in a pair of grunge-inspired khaki cargo pants and a neutral-toned graphic tank top ensemble that was oh so Jean Paul Gaultier. She completed her look with her favourite oversized furry bucket hat and a pair of Y2K sunglasses.
She completed her look with an array of gold pendant necklaces and her signature ultra-glam beauty glow – a dewy complexion, carefully defined brown lip and a perfect eyeliner flick.
Jade's beloved sense of humour shone through in her caption, which read: "Sincerest apologies to my stylists for always having a bobble on my wrist and never ironing my clothes."
Jade looked rave-ready in cargo pants
Little Mix fans and close friends quickly responded to her revelation of her fashion faux pas." Always need a bobble tho dallyn," one commented, while another wrote: "You make it work." A third added: "Girl you look gorgeous," and a fourth mentioned: "So stunning Jade."
The star loved an oversized sunglasses accessories looks
Emulate Jade's youthful style with a pair of oversized cargo pants crafted from deadstock material. Sustainable and stylish? How could you possibly say no?
Salvaged Deadstock Black Oversized Cargo Pants, £52, Urban Renewal
This genuine vintage piece features a low-rise silhouette, a tie waist, a loose fit and a utilitarian all-over feel. Slip on a plain white tank top for an on-the-go aesthetic or jazz it up with a Y2K graphic tank like Jade.
The star's trouser collection is ever-expanding and ever-enviable. She recently shared a new colourblock outfit with fans, who adored the singer's vibrant combination.
Jade donned a two-tone aqua and emerald crochet tank top featuring a sleeveless shape and a horizontally striped print. She paired the Gen Z item with some sumptuous dark green satin trousers and a pair of monochrome Vans sneakers.
