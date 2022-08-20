Jade Thirlwall wows in cargo pants as she reveals top fashion faux pas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's hard to believe that celebrities fall prey to a fashion faux pas every so often – but indeed they do. Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall took to social media to share her number one fashion no-go as she posed for a series of selfies – looking divine in a festival-ready look.

Jade, 29, nailed rave chic in a pair of grunge-inspired khaki cargo pants and a neutral-toned graphic tank top ensemble that was oh so Jean Paul Gaultier. She completed her look with her favourite oversized furry bucket hat and a pair of Y2K sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall gives a tour of her incredible home

She completed her look with an array of gold pendant necklaces and her signature ultra-glam beauty glow – a dewy complexion, carefully defined brown lip and a perfect eyeliner flick.

Jade's beloved sense of humour shone through in her caption, which read: "Sincerest apologies to my stylists for always having a bobble on my wrist and never ironing my clothes."

Jade looked rave-ready in cargo pants

Little Mix fans and close friends quickly responded to her revelation of her fashion faux pas." Always need a bobble tho dallyn," one commented, while another wrote: "You make it work." A third added: "Girl you look gorgeous," and a fourth mentioned: "So stunning Jade."

The star loved an oversized sunglasses accessories looks

Emulate Jade's youthful style with a pair of oversized cargo pants crafted from deadstock material. Sustainable and stylish? How could you possibly say no?

Salvaged Deadstock Black Oversized Cargo Pants, £52, Urban Renewal

This genuine vintage piece features a low-rise silhouette, a tie waist, a loose fit and a utilitarian all-over feel. Slip on a plain white tank top for an on-the-go aesthetic or jazz it up with a Y2K graphic tank like Jade.

The star's trouser collection is ever-expanding and ever-enviable. She recently shared a new colourblock outfit with fans, who adored the singer's vibrant combination.

Jade donned a two-tone aqua and emerald crochet tank top featuring a sleeveless shape and a horizontally striped print. She paired the Gen Z item with some sumptuous dark green satin trousers and a pair of monochrome Vans sneakers.

