Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall wows in tie-dye top and sheer shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jade Thirlwall is forever upping her fashion game – and we certainly admire her willingness to experiment with clothing combinations. The star loves a clash of colour, texture and prints, which will always make her a fun source of style inspiration.

MORE: Jade Thirlwall's drastic hair transformation needs to be seen to be believed

Jade's latest look to dazzle featured a very oversized tie-dye T-shirt boasting lime, aqua, strawberry red and candy pink hues and a graphic print. She teamed the vintage top with a khaki sheer skirt, long white socks and white trainers – crafting an inspirational streetwear outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall gives a tour of her incredible home

The star topped off her look with a coordinating khaki baseball cap which held her thick dark ringlets perfectly in place. A military green bag in a utilitarian style was strapped across her front.

DISCOVER: Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall shimmies in risqué rainbow-coloured mini dress

Jade shared the snap of her and her adorable dogs on social media, no doubt impressing fans with her dog walking style sensibilities.

Jade looked sensational in tie-dye

She also uploaded a stunning selfie to her Instagram Stories – allowing her followers a closer look at her alternative hoodie which featured a cartoon cat artwork on the front.

The star shared a closer look at her colourful top

Tempted to dip your toe into the tie-dye trend? We’ve got just the top for you – which we know Jade would love. This noughties tee with a gold butterfly motif is ideal for those wanting to experiment with bolder patterns without stepping out of their comfort zone.

Noughties Butterfly Tie Dye Top, £12.99, Stradivarius

Alternatively, the second-hand market has an abundance of tie-dye tees up for grabs.

Fairy Graphic Blue Tie Dye T-Shirt, £35, Rokit Vintage

We especially love this one from Rokit Vintage – which can be paired with some white trousers for a true Groovy Chic ensemble.

The singer recently looked flawless as she shimmied her way across the stage at the CÎROC Iconic Ball in support of Not A Phase at KOKO last month. The exclusive event was held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the UK Pride Movement and LQBTQ+ creative greatness.

READ: Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall breaks her silence about new boyfriend

Commanding attention on stage, the Little Mix star showed off her fabulous dress sense in a daring rainbow-coloured embellished number, which featured sheer and cut-out detailing.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.