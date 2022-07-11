Lisa Rinna steals the show in animal-print birthday bikini The Real Housewives star is as young as ever

Lisa Rinna decided to start her birthday off with a bang as she took to social media with a pair of show-stopping swimsuit photos.

MORE: Lisa Rinna is a proud mom as she shares daughter's latest milestone

The reality TV star shared photographs of herself posing on the balcony of her beach house in a barely-there tiger-print two-piece.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lisa Rinna impresses with home video in camo-print leggings

It showed off her supremely toned figure and endless legs, with her completing the look with a baby pink bucket hat and a gold chain.

"Another trip around the sun. This is 59," she captioned her post with a few beachy emojis, and along with hordes of birthday wishes, many were left stunned by how she'd maintained herself over the years.

MORE: Lisa Rinna wows fans with her never-ending garden in new video

Many of her famous friends wished her a happy birthday, including January Jones, Marc Jacobs, Leslie Jones, and Erika Jayne, while her daughter Amelia commented: "59 never looked so good."

Lisa's birthday bikini really got fans talking

A fan wrote: "Are you sure? Ageless Goddess," with another saying: "I want to look like you when I'm 59," and a third adding: "Happy Birthday my friend for Umpteen years! You continue to defy the numbers!!! Love you!"

The Days of Our Lives star received several loving tributes from her friends and colleagues, with both her daughters, Amelia and Delilah, sharing social media homages to their mom and also showing off their matching necklaces.

MORE: Lisa Rinna and daughter Amelia twin in head-to-leather in jaw-dropping new photos

MORE: Lisa Rinna has fans speechless in leather minidress at red carpet event

However, Lisa continued to steal the show even after her tiger-print ensemble, opting to share another photograph of herself in a white bikini.

This time she opted for a more dynamic pose, going for a half squat and donning a pair of sunglasses and slicked back hair that looked like she'd gone for a swim.

The star is ringing in 59 in supreme style

Her fans were once again left in awe by how incredible she looked, with Justin Sylvester joking she was "50-FINE" and Delilah commenting: "Like how."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.