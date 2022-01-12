Lisa Rinna and daughter Amelia twin in head-to-leather in jaw-dropping new photos The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked ageless

Lisa Rinna had fans doing a double-take after she shared some incredible photos alongside her daughter Amelia.

The 58-year-old and her daughter, 20, looked almost identical as they posed up a storm in a new campaign for Lisa's beauty line, Rinna Beauty. Lisa highlighted her youthful appearance in a pair of black latex pants with a matching bustier, while Amelia showcased her model credentials in loose leather pants and a coordinating crop top.

Lisa switched up her trademark short choppy hair, opting for a brunette wig that had plenty of bounce and fell just below her shoulders.

Amelia, meanwhile, accessorized with a hat and studded belt as she posed alongside her famous mother, with both women flaunting an immaculate complexion and baby pink glossy lips.

Another image shared on Rinna Beauty's Instagram Stories saw the duo co-ordinating in denim jeans, with Lisa wearing a black strapless top while Amelia paired a white version with a chunky belt as she sat on a motorcycle with her mother leaning towards her.

Lisa and her daughter looked stunning in their daring outfits

Lisa is certainly a fan of leather as it was her fabric of choice at December's People's Choice Awards.

The mom-of-two showcased her flawless physique as she hit the red carpet in a daring leather minidress that perfectly hugged her curves. The gorgeous outfit also featured oversized shoulder pads that nearly reached up to her eyes, and she accessorized with a pair of beautiful, oversized hoop diamond earrings as well as several rings.

We can't get enough of the star's sensational looks. Back in November, she oozed glamour as she posed in a plunging black top while showing off some temporary longer locks.

The duo twinned for a Rinna Beauty campaign

Lisa struck a sultry pose in the photo as she stared down the camera lens with her arms in front of her and teased: "There's a New Girl in Town. Coming Soon…"

Her followers, including daughter Delilah, went wild in the comments with the 23-year-old enthusing: "You look so young I'm shookithhhhhh."

