Lisa Rinna has fans speechless in leather minidress at red carpet event She brought her fashion A-game!

Lisa Rinna is undoubtedly a fashion icon, and the Real Housewives star proved that on Tuesday night as she attended the People's Choice Awards.

The mom-of-two showcased her flawless physique as she hit the red carpet in a daring leather minidress that perfectly hugged her curves. The gorgeous outfit also featured oversized shoulderpads that nearly reached up to her eyes, and she accessorised with a pair of beautiful oversized hoop diamond earrings as well as several rings. Lisa knew she had a killer look as she shared a clip of it on her Instagram where she followed the camera as it panned around her.

"A little Glam Bot in full @ysl at the @peopleschoice awards," she wrote alongside a butterfly emoji.

While Lisa usually keeps her captions short and sweet, her fans generally rave over her sensational looks, but this time they were left speechless.

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Pandora Boxx and Gottmik only commented with flame emojis, and most of Lisa's followers followed suit.

Some were able to describe the look with one-word comments, as they simply wrote: "Hot," or "Gorgeous" or "Perfection."

Lisa stunned on the red carpet

A few fans were able to string a sentence together as one enthused: "You are just getting hotter and hotter," and a second added: "You seriously look like you are in your 20's!!!! Absolutely beautiful."

At the awards ceremony, Lisa was hoping to win The Reality TV Star of 2021 for her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it was instead Khloe Kardashian who emerged victorious.

We love everything about this look!

We can't get enough of the star's sensational looks and last month, she oozed glamour as she posed in a plunging black top.

The new outfit allowed her to show off a new look where she let her long locks to flow down her shoulders instead of keeping it short.

The 58-year-old struck a sultry pose in the photo as she stared down the camera lens with her arms in front of her and teased: "There's a New Girl in Town. Coming Soon…"

Her followers, including daughter Delilah, went wild in the comments with the 23-year-old enthusing: "You look so young I'm shookithhhhhh."

