Lisa Rinna is a proud mom as she shares daughter's latest milestone

Lisa Rinna couldn't be a prouder mom as her youngest daughter achieves a major career milestone.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, stunned fashion week goers as she walked multiple fashion shows during the glamorous time that is New York Fashion Week. Though she had a slew of supporters sitting in the front row, nobody was more excited than her own mom.

Lisa, who lives in Beverly Hills and is a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, flew all the way to New York to make sure she supported her daughter's modeling endeavors in person.

Amelia first walked for Laquan Smith's fashion show, where model and artist Julia Fox opened the show, fresh off her break-up from Kanye West. The 20-year-old definitely turned the heat up, clad in a skin-tight patent leather red turtleneck, paired with a low-rise gray mini skirt.

Fans raved about the look, and how identical Amelia is to Lisa. "Stunning like her parents," one follower wrote, while another commented: "Get it girl!" as others flooded the comments with fire and heart-eyes emojis galore.

Amelia walking for Laquan Smith

Lisa captioned another video of her daughter with: "Lemme see you walk," and Carrie Ann Inaba commented: "Proud mama!"

The 58-year-old also shared photos and videos of her daughter's second runway of the week, modeling for brand Private Policy. For this she wore a more futuristic look, clad in a beige silk utility-like set with a helmet made of hair clips on her head.

Amelia getting ready for her next runway show

As NYFW progresses, there are certainly more runways the young model is destined to walk, and she has already shared to Instagram behind-the-scenes clips of herself getting ready for the next one.

Though Amelia clearly is a rising star of the modeling world, she still keeps busy with school. She lives in New York City where she attends college studying nutrition, wellness and psychology.

