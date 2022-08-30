Jade Thirlwall wows in lacy mini skirt and ruffled blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love a Clueless style moment and thanks to Jade Thirlwall, we were lucky enough to witness one this week. The Little Mix singer fused Bratz doll sass and feminine charm in her latest look – which has sent fans into a fashion frenzy.

The 29-year-old sported a playful ensemble consisting of an azure blue semi-sheer blouse boasting sweet ruffle detailing and a tie-up finish, a twee floral mini skirt with a daring lace trim and a baby pink Prada 'Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag,' – which retails at £890.

She completed her girly glam aesthetic with a white lace bralette and accessorised with a simple gold pendant necklace.

The star wore her brunette curls down loose in her typical cascading style and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend. A flawless skin tone, a sharply defined lip, a smoky eyeshadow and a cat-like eyeliner flick made for the ultimate diva glow.

Jade took to social media to share the series of outfit snaps with her loyal followers. She captioned the colourful post: "I couldn't help but wonder…is it me? Am I the basic [expletive]."

Unsurprisingly, the singer's fans adored her radiant outfit and quickly assembled to praise her clothing choice. "The outfit," one commented with a fire emoji, while another added: "Slayyy." A third wrote: "Jade you are unreal," and a fourth said: "You are the moment."

Tempted to add a touch of kittenish magic to your wardrobe? Mirror Jade's stunning colourbomb look with this ruffle front floaty mesh top in a striking shade of blue. Team the garment with a vintage-feel floral mini skirt and black heeled boots for a head-turning combination.

Jade recently channelled disco fever in sequin top and cargo pants. She donned an oversized red sequin cami top featuring a square neckline, spaghetti straps and a dazzling cherry sheen. The star paired the disco-ready garment with some festival-inspired baggy red cargo pants, which came complete with utilitarian pockets and subtle metal hardware.

