Jane Moore channels cottagecore in the perfect autumn frock

Autumn is upon us and we could not be more excited for cosy knits, coats, boots and scarves. Yet, dressing for the in-between seasonal stage in September is always something of a palaver. Not for Jane Moore – who delighted fans with the most perfect inter-seasonal frock which is sure to fly off the shelves.

Jane, 60, looked sensational in a multi-red checked gingham dress by Wyse London. Featuring ruffle detailing, a scoop neck lined with a subtle yellow trim, a shirred bodice, mid-length sleeves topped off with extra ruffles galore and a tiered skirt, the dress was a prime example of flawless end-of-summer style.

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

The star completed her cottagecore aesthetic by slipping on a pair of nude point-toe heels boasting elegant criss-cross strap detailing. She wore her blonde crop down loose in her signature straightened style and opted for a camera-ready makeup look.

A dark eyeliner, a touch of blush and a nude lip made for a natural blend that allowed the vintage-inspired dress speak for itself.

Jane looked stunning in the frock

Jane took to social media to share the outfit with fans. She captioned the post: "Not warm enough for a flimsy summer frock but not yet cool enough for autumn clothes? This lined dress from @wyselondon bridges the two seasons nicely and, better still, has pockets! It’s super comfy too. Hope you’re all having a great day. @loosewomen @mothershoppers @makeupcouk."

Her friends and followers were quick to express their awe at her tans-seasonal style. "Beautiful, love your dress," one wrote, while another added: "Omg that is a beautiful dress and you look gorgeous in it Jane!" A third penned: "Such a pretty dress," and a fourth commented: "Wow that dress looks fab on your Jane."

Lola Gingham Dress, £275, Wyse London

If you'd love to add Jane's dress to your autumn-ready wardrobe, then we don't blame you. Team the frock with some knee-high boots and a leather handbag to leave a lasting impression.

Alternatively, why not try these stunning lookalikes?

Gingham Midi Dress, £23, Nobody's Child

Seersucker Wrap Smock Midi Dress, £40, Monki

Saffron Red and White Checked Dress, £329, L.K. Bennett

Ammie Midi Dress, £75, Nobody's Child

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Jane is a huge fan of the floral dress trend, and she recently added a beautiful blue version to her collection.

The presenter looked lovely as she stepped out in the 'Amalie Dress' from Aspiga, which retails at £190. Looking as composed as ever, Jane accessorised her outfit with a pair of box-fresh trainers, which perfectly polished off her effortless cool-girl aesthetic.

