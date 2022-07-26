Loose Women's Jane Moore rocks a must-have jumpsuit in the brightest colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jane Moore never fails to brighten up the Loose Women panel with her vibrant and versatile wardrobe. On Monday, the 60-year-old presenter rocked a stylish cotton jumpsuit in the boldest colour - and fans were left enamoured by her statement look.

The ITV star took to Instagram to give fans a better glimpse at her glamorous ensemble, posing up a storm in chic raffia wedges as she showed off her teal jumpsuit. The figure-flattering number from Dancing Leopard features a feminine button-down bodice, ¾ sleeves and trendy wide leg pants - the ultimate fit for the summer season.

WATCH: Jane Moore reveals husband was arrested "hours before wedding"

Jane's icy blonde hair was left down in a sleek, straightened style, whilst her ageless features were highlighted by her signature smokey eyeliner and warm honey-hued blush.

"If you’re looking for an outfit that takes you from plane, to beach to bed then this all in one from @dancing_leopard is it," wrote Jane. "It’s in that super soft organic cotton that’s everywhere at the moment and it comes in cream too. Perfect with trainers, flat sandals, wedges or slippers!"

Jane looked fabulous in the fitted ensemble

Jane then revealed her stunning Steve Madden wedges were actually borrowed from co-star Nadia Sawalha, writing: "but she’s on holiday so she’ll never know!"

Fans flocked to the comments to shower Jane in compliments, with one writing: "Stunning as always Jane," as another penned: "Wear green and be seen. Fabulous!"

"You look gorgeous Jane," a third fan sweetly shared.

Jane's versatile outfit is the 'Amalfi Utility Slouch Jumpsuit' from Dancing Leopard. Currently available for £69, this utility style is perfect for laid-back days - and it comes in three colours.

It's not the only time this month Loose Women fans have been swooning over Jane's immaculate wardrobe. Just last week the star lit up Instagram in her fitted, thigh-split frock from Whistles.

Jane looked bold and beautiful in the striking dress, complete with a sweetheart neckline, statement puffed sleeves and a waist-cinching bodice. We think Jane's feminine silhouette looked incredible in the royal blue number.

