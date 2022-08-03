Jane Moore wows in the most flattering floral dress – and it's a summer must-have

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Jane Moore is a huge fan of the floral dress trend, and she just added a beautiful blue version to her collection.

Returning to Loose Women for Thursday's episode, the presenter stepped out in the 'Amalie Dress' from Aspiga, which retails at £190.

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

Looking lovelier than ever, Jane accessorised her outfit with a pair of box-fresh trainers, which perfectly polished off her effortless cool-girl aesthetic.

Wearing her glossy blonde locks down in a sleek, straight style, the TV star opted for a radiant, and dewy complexion – gorgeous.

Jane shared a photo of her fabulous floral dress on Instagram

Available to shop in two other shades – apple green and red – Jane's dress might just be the investment piece you've been looking for.

An everyday staple, this fabulous floral number features a round neck, a smocked bodice with decorative stitching, short puff sleeves and statement side seam pockets.

GET THE LOOK:

Blue Floral Amalie Dress, £190, Aspiga

Not sure how to style your new favourite purchase? Aspiga recommends adding bright white trainers and a raffia tote bag.

Over the last few months, Jane has donned the chicest floral dresses on Loose Women, and we're still obsessed with her coral midi from Marks & Spencer. Boasting a stylish blossom peppered print, Jane's dress was fitted with a flattering empire waistline and breezy 3/4 sleeves.

Jane is a huge fan of the floral dress trend

Posting a snap of her outfit on Instagram, she wrote:

"Summer…lovin' this frock from @marksandspencer which can go equally well with flats, trainers or my @officeshoes wedges. Have a great weekend everyone! @loosewomen @mothershoppers @donnamaylondon."

Friends and followers adored Jane's fairy-tale frock and were quick to gush over the star's new wardrobe addition. "Love it! And love you in it!" one friend commented, while another follower added: "Lovely! My favourite colour."

A third penned: "Lovely lady you always look fabulous," and a fourth agreed, saying: "You look amazing. I love that dress and colour."

