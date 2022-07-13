Jane Moore sends fans into a tailspin with head-turning dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jane Moore has swiftly earned herself the reputation as one of Loose Women's best dressed ladies. Taking to the panel on Wednesday, the 60-year-old presenter looked radiant in a royal blue dress - though she was quick to mention her on-screen fashion faux pas.

Lighting up Instagram in her fitted, thigh-split frock from Whistles, Jane posed up a storm in the bold dress. Complete with a sweetheart neckline, statement puffed sleeves and a waist-cinching bodice, the star's feminine silhouette looked incredible in the statement number.

Jane's icy blonde hair was tousled in beachy waves, whilst her ageless features were highlighted by her signature smokey eyeliner and glowy rosy blush.

"A tight, stretchy frock that doesn’t crease is a good staple for any wardrobe and this one from @thisiswhistles is perfect. I love the puffed sleeve detail too," said Jane.

Jane posed up a storm in the seriously elegant dress

"Take a close look and you can see my control wear poking out too [laughing emoji]," added Jane, highlighting a flash of nude shapewear where her skirt split. We love a relatable celebrity!

"Shoes are old faves from @office but this dress could be worn with heels, wedges or trainers. Love it." Fans couldn't get enough of Jane's beautiful blue ensemble, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to share the love for her ultra-feminine frock.

"Gorgeous dress Jane, blue is definitely your colour you - look absolutely beautiful as always!" a fan sweetly shared, while another penned: "Absolutely stunning, love your dress".

"This lady always looks so elegant!" shared a third fan.

Blue Amber Dress, £148, Whistles

Jane's 'Blue Amber Textured Midi' edges on the higher end of the highstreet at £148, but dressed head-to-toe in a cobalt blue hue, there's no way you won't turn heads.

Set to be a go-to for seasons to come, the 'Amber' dress is perfect for any occasion from summer to winter - just dress it up with heels and a clutch bag.

