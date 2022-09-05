Abbey Clancy rocks matching Tesco outfit with lookalike daughter - twins alert

Abbey Clancy took to Instagram on Sunday to share the most gorgeous autumnal picture of herself and her daughter, Liberty.

In the snap, both mother and daughter looked stunning, with their blonde hair in loose waves. They both looked like twins, don't you think?

We especially loved what the pair were wearing. They rocked Breton-striped jumpers and jeans and looked totally ready for the colder months. The knits looked really expensive, but were actually from F&F, supermarket Tesco's clothing brand. Wow!

The jumpers don't appear to be online yet sadly, but they should be dropping in store very soon. F&F have a great price point, so you just know you will be able to bag a bargain!

Abbey, 36, wrote alongside the stylish snaps: "Me and my girl. Loved shooting this campaign with @fandfclothing." The brand also shared the same pictures and wrote: "Getting cosy with @abbeyclancy, Liberty and F & F. Introducing our new collection of family fashion."

Peter Crouch loves Abbey's style

The model previously spoke to HELLO! about her dress sense and her eldest daughter, Sophia. She said: "I used to give away all my clothes to my friends and family but I've been saving everything for her now. She’s going to be a lucky girl! I'll show her when she's ready."

Talking about her style evolution, she said: "As a girl who grew up in Liverpool I guess my style has toned down over the years! It's a lot more less is more, rather than more is more now."

And on what husband, former footballer Peter Crouch thinks of her look, she added: "Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."

