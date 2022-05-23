We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy sure knows a thing or two about swimwear. After all, she's a professional model with numerous fashion contracts under her belt and what's more, she frequently enjoys a sun-soaked holiday!

On Sunday evening, the mother-of-four took to Instagram and shared a smouldering shot of her wearing a black swimsuit from the F&F range at Tesco. We adored the one-piece, it was classic yet stylish, and we were overjoyed to discover it cost just £19.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy speaks to HELLO! on the set of her latest photo shoot

F&F can be purchased in Tesco stores (great for when you're going to pick up your weekly shop) but also online at Next.

The 'Black Solutions Swimsuit' comes in sizes 6-22 and the description online states: "The beach calls out to you and this is the perfect fit for you to run into those welcoming waves. Its stretch fabric helps it hug your figure to near perfection and the metal detailing on the plunging neckline is to die for!"

Fans were all for the style. One follower wrote: "Wow!" Another quipped: "Absolutely stunning." And a third put: "Need this!"

F&F Black Solutions Swimsuit, £19.00, Next

This is the second time in under a month that the model has shared images of herself rocking Tesco swimwear. In April, the blonde beauty uploaded a picture of herself on holiday, wearing a lovely striped bikini in a multitude of colours - very Missoni style.

The former Britain's Next Top Model star has an impressive selection of swimwear. Back in February, the star took to Instagram once again, wearing a tantalising two-piece by Magda Butrym. The printed, high-waisted briefs and crop top gave her a fashion-forward look. She added sunglasses by Loewe and a stunning initial necklace by Lulu Kachoo. It was gold and bore the letter 'P' - for her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch. So sweet!

