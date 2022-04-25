We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gorgeous model and fashionista Abbey Clancy shared a stunning up-close snap of herself wearing a lovely striped bikini at the weekend.

As the mother-of-four is known for her incredible wardrobe of designer gear, we assumed it would be a pricey piece, but no, it's actually from F&F at Tesco! We love the Missoni style pattern, which would look totally fab if you're off on holiday soon.

Abbey's bikini isn't available yet, but we've found a great alternative to take inspiration from - happy shopping!

The former Britain's Next Top Model star has an impressive selection of swimwear, Back in February, the star took to Instagram wearing a tantalising two-piece by Magda Butrym. The printed, high-waisted briefs and crop top gave her a fashion-forward look. She added sunglasses by Loewe and a stunning initial necklace by Lulu Kachoo. It was gold and bore the letter 'P' - for her husband, former footballer Peter Crouch. So sweet!

Abbey's bikini is from Tesco

Abbey's eldest daughter Sophia is going to have a great wardrobe when she grows up - the star is keeping all her designer threads for her. She previously told HELLO!: "I used to give away all my clothes to my friends and family but I've been saving everything for her now. She’s going to be a lucky girl! I'll show her when she's ready, and definitely when she's out of the sporty spice phase!"

It's easy to see why Abbey always looks fabulous on holiday - she takes her health regime very seriously. In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, the star previously revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes. She also starts each day with a green smoothie.

"I throw in any fruit, vegetables, nuts and super powders that I have in the fridge, and I've noticed such a difference in my energy levels, my skin is really clear and my hair feels stronger," she said. "Without one I feel sluggish, tired and crave unhealthier foods, so I always make sure I've stocked up on healthy ingredients."

