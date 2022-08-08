Abbey Clancy wears slinky cut-out dress for lift selfie with Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy and her husband look to be enjoying a seriously hot and sun-drenched holiday in an unknown location and we are loving seeing the model's behind-the-scenes Instagram snaps.

In one picture, the mother-of-four and her former footballer husband Peter Crouch looked to be having a lovely dinner, in which Abbey wore a dazzling cut-out brown silk dress that showed off her enviable washboard stomach. Later, the model and Peter shared a snap of themselves in a lift at the hotel, cuddled up together. Cute!

The 36-year-old previously told HELLO! that Peter takes an interest in her wardrobe.

"Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."

Abbey and Peter, 41, started dating in 2006 and went on to marry on 30 June 2011 at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. They are now parents to 11-year-old Sophia, Liberty, six, Johnny, four, and two-year-old Tommy.

Abbey and Peter looked loved up!

At their fairytale wedding, Abbey looked gorgeous in a strapless corseted bridal gown with a fitted bodice and a tiered fishtail skirt which was created by Pippa Middleton's wedding dress designer, Giles Deacon. The figure-hugging gown, which reportedly set her back £10,000, perfectly highlighted her toned figure, and she accessorised with a pair of drop earrings and her hair in tousled waves.

Last month, when the pair celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, Abbey chose to put her wedding dress back on – more than a decade after tying the knot – and she looked incredible.

