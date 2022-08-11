Abbey Clancey looks unbelievable in blissful new bikini photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy has shared reams of gorgeous photos from her sunny Dubai and Portugal holidays with her Instagram followers this summer, and her latest post on Wednesday delighted fans.

The 36-year-old model, who shot to fame on Britain's Next Top Model, wowed with a bikini-clad snapshot that you may have missed. The mum-of-four took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of herself striking a model-eqsue pose in the tiniest high-cut string bikini with her back to the camera as she gazed out across the ocean.

Inside Abbey Clancy And Peter Crouch's Never-ending Garden

The blink-and-you-miss-it moment revealed the model's tanned and toned physique, and Abbey tagged the post @broochini for anyone wanting to get this look.

Abbey's cheeky Instagram post

The Broochini bikini bottoms that fans are after are on sale at Yoox but selling fast and we also love these bikini bottoms from Calvin Klein.

Broochini bikini bottoms, was £122 now 35, Yoox

High-leg bikini bottom, was £42 now £29, Calvin Klein

Abbey knows how to rock bikinis in the most eye-catching ways, from the Pretty Woman polka dot style that she rocked at the weekend, to accessorizing her beach wear with ornate and very sparkly jewellery looks that she wowed fans with last month.

Abbey loves to accessorise her swimwear

The model is married to the now retired England football captain Peter Crouch, 41, and they share four children, Sophia, 11, and Liberty, six, Johnny, four, and Jack, two. The happy couple also share a great sense of humour...

Abbey and Peter's great bond

Abbey posted another Instagram story for fans which saw her filming Peter as he bashfully tried to explain his fear of birds while she teased him off-camera.

