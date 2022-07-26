Abbey Clancy wears a Pretty Woman string bikini that will astound you

Abbey Clancy is currently on a sun-drenched holiday with her beautiful family and we are loving her fabulous updates that she has been sharing with her Instagram fans.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a smouldering selfie of herself wearing a brown and white polka dot bikini - a colour synonymous with the character of Vivienne in Pretty Woman, who wore a similar style in a dress version.

The bikini had string tie detail and fitted the model like a glove. Perfection!

The blonde beauty has been enjoying a family getaway with her four children and husband, former footballer Peter Crouch, 41. Earlier this month she shared another incredible picture of her swimwear; she donned a beautiful grey, white and bronze patterned bikini which showed off her incredibly toned figure.

Abbey looked incredible in her bikini

The 36-year-old model draped herself in chains and necklaces including a gold 'A' initial pendant, a statement grey pearl teardrop pendant and a Vintage Alhambra chain and matching bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels.

A few days before, she took to her social media channel once again to show off her cutout swimsuit. Abbey opted for a striking high-waisted one-piece that features a cutaway stomach and a one-shoulder design. It perfectly framed her model figure – from her endless legs to her super-toned midriff.

Abbey is the bikini queen!

Abbey alawsy looks bikini ready, but has admitted she has a huge appetite. She previously told Health and Wellbeing: "Today I've had muesli followed by poached eggs and smoked salmon but it's usually toast, cereal or something hot."

She added: "I often make steak with a salad, jacket potatoes, fajitas, a massive fish pie or a big roast dinner on a Sunday. Being married to a footballer helps with my diet because he needs a lot of protein and the right nutrients to nourish his body, which rubs off on me."

