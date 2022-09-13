Oprah Winfrey wows fans as she makes surprise appearance at Emmys 2022

Oprah Winfrey wowed fans on Monday when she wore an all-white pant suit and gave a stirring speech to open the 2022 Emmys.

The TV personality, who had not walked the red carpet, was introduced to the stage by emcee Kenan Thompson, and she began: "As you can see tonight is a party, a celebration of the most successful broadcast medium in the world - television. And this is an Emmy and it's the most coveted television accolade on the planet, and yet it's impossible to win one - almost."

"There are eight billion people on this planet, but only 25 to be given out tonight, so your chances of winning? 300 million to one?" she continued to applause.

"How do you win one? It starts with a dream, strength to endure the knockdowns and rejections. Every nominee has been knocked down but you got back up and that is why you are here voted for by your peers as being the very best."

"I just love @Oprah Thanks for bringing her on my tv #Emmys2022!" tweeted one fan as another joked: "'You know what this is?! An Emmy! I have like 20 of em' - Oprah Winfrey."

"Look @Oprah being an ethereal, inspiring goddess @TheEmmys," shared one viewer.

The audience gave Oprah a standing ovation

Even celebrity fans were beside themselves, with Melissa Rivers tweeting: "Oprah is looking unbelievable tonight."

TV's biggest names brought some serious glamor to the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on 12 September and they sat on large round tables as the awards were handed out.

Oprah wowed in a white pantsuit

The A-list stars might have been against each other in the award categories – with the likes of Succession, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso all nominated – but they were united on the red carpet in their finest attire.

The likes of Kaley Cuoco, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Mariska Hargitay and so many more outdid themselves with their jaw-dropping style.