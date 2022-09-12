Audrey McGraw looks fabulous as she steps out in New York City in matching crop-top set So chic!

Audrey McGraw's parents, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, may be icons in the country music community, but she is making her name known in the fashion world!

She stepped out for New York Fashion Week, which had a major turn out as it is back in full swing following two years of pandemic related restrictions.

Attending the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation, she showed off her style, and supported the brand's designer donning one of her own designs.

Audrey showcased both her fashion sense and her impressive abs, opting to wear a matching red silk set.

The monochromatic look consisted of a fitted, button down crop top with voluminous puff sleeves and a thin tie around the waist, which coordinated perfectly with the matching silk trousers, which had a cargo pant style featuring a low-rise waist and pockets down its sides.

The 20-year-old perfectly accessorized the look with high-heeled combat boots in which she tucked in the end of the pants, red lipstick, a smokey eye make-up look, and she straightened her long hair, which just about graced her belly button.

The monochromatic look really suited her

Audrey took to Instagram to express her gratitude for being able to attend the show, sharing a photo of herself in which she is standing in the streets of New York City, giving her back to the camera but turning her head back to strike a pose, and she is wearing black cat-eye sunglasses.

She captioned it with a "thank you xx" to the brand, and added in the background Donovan's 1966 hit song Season of the Witch.

Audrey fit right in among the fashion crowd

Since graduating from high school, Audrey has revealed an interest in joining the entertainment industry, and has showcased her singing abilities on Instagram, though she appears keen on taking a stab at acting as well.

She attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

