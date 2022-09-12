January Jones dons a bikini and cut-off shorts for chill day by the water The Mad Men star is soaking up the last of the sun

January Jones is holding on to the last vestiges of summer like the rest of us, and shared a glimpse into how she was celebrating.

The actress marked the end of the season with a weekend relaxing by the water, sharing a photograph of herself on a deck that overlooked the nearby lake.

She posed for the shot with a peace sign, holding a can of beer and wearing an unbuttoned white shirt and a red patterned halter bikini top underneath.

January paired it with spotted tan-colored bottoms that she had hidden under a pair of cut-off denim shorts and topped it off with a pair of sunglasses and a white baseball cap.

Many of her fans responded to her photo with heart emojis and comments that deemed her "beautiful" or "gorgeous."

"Miss Americana," a third commented on her shot, with a fourth saying: "No matter what you wear, you are always beautiful in my eyes."

January donned a bikini for her waterside summer weekend

The day was a fun-filled one for January, because not only did it involve a chance to simply relax and enjoy, it was also time well spent with family.

She previously shared another photograph from the same party, this time featuring her two lookalike sisters, Jina and Jacey.

Many of her followers deemed them a stunning trio, with one saying: "Looks like a perfect day," and another adding: "YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL," with a third also writing: "Beauty runs in the family."

The Mad Men star recently returned from another relaxing sojourn by the water, this time with her son Xander alongside her.

Her sisters joined her for the day

The two embarked on a cross-country trip to Maine, with her Instagram Stories documenting the sights that they saw, even sharing photos from their break at the beach, with January stunning in another swimsuit, this time a figure-hugging yellow one-piece.

