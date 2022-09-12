Ted Lasso and The White Lotus big winners on surprising Emmys night The awards are upon us!

Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, and Squid Game were the big winners of the the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on a night that saw a wide mix of shows pick up statuettes.

Emmys 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks from Kaley Cuoco to Mariska Hargitay

Succession and The White Lotus were the top favorites before the big night with 12 and 11 major nominations each respectively. HBO Max's The White Lotus picked up five including two acting wins for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett and outstanding limited or anthology series. However on the night Succession won only three including outstanding drama series and Matthew Macfadyen the only acting win for the series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph sings Emmys acceptance speech

Apple TV+'s comedy Ted Lasso won four, including best actor and best supporting actor in a comedy series for Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, as well as outstanding comedy series. Netflix series Squid Game also picked up three with star Lee Jung-Jae making history as he became the first actor from a non-English show to win in the best actor in a drama series category.

The big surprise of the night was the success of Abbott Elementary, ABC's freshman comedy which is an American mockumentary sitcom television series and stars Quinta Brunson as a second grade teacher at a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.

It won best writing for Quinta and star Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as only the second Black winner in the best supporting actress in a comedy series category for her work in the show.

She received a standing ovation for her acceptance speech when she sang the chorus from Dianne Reeves' Endangered Species.

Abbott Elementary was one of the biggest contenders among newcomers this year

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victims' songs. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where voice belongs," she sang, leaving the audience shocked and silent.

Lizzo also won her first Emmy as her Amazon show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won for best competition series, finally taking the crown from RuPaul’s Drag Race which has won for the last several years in a row.

See all the 2022 Emmy winners below:

Governor Award

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession - WINNER

Yellowjackets

White Lotus picked up five awards

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

MORE: Mandy Moore reacts after surprising Emmys snub

MORE: 2022 Daytime Emmys: Kelly Clarkson and General Hospital pick up top honors

Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” - WINNER

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” - WINNER

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark” - WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso - WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselWhat We Do in the Shadows

Ted Lasso picked up four awards

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” - WINNER

Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” - WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” - WINNER

Toheed Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Sheryl picked up best supporting actress in a comedy

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” - WINNER

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

MORE: The Handmaid’s Tale sets new record for most Emmy losses

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus - WINNER

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” - WINNER

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Amanda Seyfried won her first Emmy

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” - WINNER

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” - WINNER

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

MORE: Fans are majorly upset after favourites lose out at Emmy Awards - details

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” - WINNER

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Outstanding variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Outstanding variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding competition program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lizzo also won her first Emmy

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick - Danny Strong

The Dropout - Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story - Sarah Burgess

MAID - Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven - Patrick Somerville

The White Lotus - Mike White - WINNER

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick - Danny Strong

The Dropout - Michael Showalter

The Dropout - Francesca Gregorini

MAID - John Wells

Station Eleven - Hiro Murai

The White Lotus - Mike White - WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong - Ali Wong

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy - Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman,

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel - Jerrod Carmichael - WINNER

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) - Nicole Byer

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special - Norm Macdonald

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - Quinta Brunson - WINNER

Barry - Duffy Boudreau

Barry - Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Only Murders In The Building - Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Ted Lasso - Jane Becker

What We Do In The Shadows - Sarah Naftalis

What We Do In The Shadows - Stefani Robinson

Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark - Jason Bateman

Severance - Ben Stiller

Squid Game - Hwang Dong-hyuk - WINNER

Succession - Mark Mylod

Succession - Cathy Yan

Succession - Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets - Karyn Kusama

Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta - Hiro Murai

Barry - Bill Hader

Hacks - Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders In The Building - Cherien Dabis

Only Murders In The Building - Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso - MJ Delaney - WINNER

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul - Thomas Schnauz

Ozark - Chris Mundy

Severance - Dan Erickson

Squid Game - Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession - Jesse Armstrong - WINNER

Yellowjackets - Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.