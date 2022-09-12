Ted Lasso and The White Lotus big winners on surprising Emmys night

Rebecca Lewis
Here are the winners at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, with Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus leading nominees
Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, and Squid Game were the big winners of the the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on a night that saw a wide mix of shows pick up statuettes.
Emmys 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks from Kaley Cuoco to Mariska Hargitay
Succession and The White Lotus were the top favorites before the big night with 12 and 11 major nominations each respectively. HBO Max's The White Lotus picked up five including two acting wins for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett and outstanding limited or anthology series. However on the night Succession won only three including outstanding drama series and Matthew Macfadyen the only acting win for the series.
WATCH: Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph sings Emmys acceptance speech
Apple TV+'s comedy Ted Lasso won four, including best actor and best supporting actor in a comedy series for Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, as well as outstanding comedy series. Netflix series Squid Game also picked up three with star Lee Jung-Jae making history as he became the first actor from a non-English show to win in the best actor in a drama series category.
The big surprise of the night was the success of Abbott Elementary, ABC's freshman comedy which is an American mockumentary sitcom television series and stars Quinta Brunson as a second grade teacher at a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.
It won best writing for Quinta and star Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as only the second Black winner in the best supporting actress in a comedy series category for her work in the show.
She received a standing ovation for her acceptance speech when she sang the chorus from Dianne Reeves' Endangered Species.
Abbott Elementary was one of the biggest contenders among newcomers this year
"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victims' songs. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where voice belongs," she sang, leaving the audience shocked and silent.
Lizzo also won her first Emmy as her Amazon show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won for best competition series, finally taking the crown from RuPaul’s Drag Race which has won for the last several years in a row.
See all the 2022 Emmy winners below:
Governor Award
The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media
Outstanding drama series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession - WINNER
Yellowjackets
White Lotus picked up five awards
Lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
MORE: Mandy Moore reacts after surprising Emmys snub
MORE: 2022 Daytime Emmys: Kelly Clarkson and General Hospital pick up top honors
Lead actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Zendaya, “Euphoria” - WINNER
Supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” - WINNER
John Turturro, “Severance”
Christopher Walken, “Severance”
Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Julia Garner, “Ozark” - WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso - WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselWhat We Do in the Shadows
Ted Lasso picked up four awards
Lead actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” - WINNER
Lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” - WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” - WINNER
Toheed Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Sheryl picked up best supporting actress in a comedy
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” - WINNER
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
MORE: The Handmaid’s Tale sets new record for most Emmy losses
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus - WINNER
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” - WINNER
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”
Amanda Seyfried won her first Emmy
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”
Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” - WINNER
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” - WINNER
Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”
MORE: Fans are majorly upset after favourites lose out at Emmy Awards - details
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” - WINNER
Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”
Outstanding variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live - WINNER
Outstanding variety talk series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding competition program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Lizzo also won her first Emmy
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick - Danny Strong
The Dropout - Elizabeth Meriwether
Impeachment: American Crime Story - Sarah Burgess
MAID - Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven - Patrick Somerville
The White Lotus - Mike White - WINNER
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick - Danny Strong
The Dropout - Michael Showalter
The Dropout - Francesca Gregorini
MAID - John Wells
Station Eleven - Hiro Murai
The White Lotus - Mike White - WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong - Ali Wong
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy - Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman,
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel - Jerrod Carmichael - WINNER
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) - Nicole Byer
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special - Norm Macdonald
Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary - Quinta Brunson - WINNER
Barry - Duffy Boudreau
Barry - Alec Berg, Bill Hader
Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Only Murders In The Building - Steve Martin, John Hoffman
Ted Lasso - Jane Becker
What We Do In The Shadows - Sarah Naftalis
What We Do In The Shadows - Stefani Robinson
Directing for a Drama Series
Ozark - Jason Bateman
Severance - Ben Stiller
Squid Game - Hwang Dong-hyuk - WINNER
Succession - Mark Mylod
Succession - Cathy Yan
Succession - Lorene Scafaria
Yellowjackets - Karyn Kusama
Directing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta - Hiro Murai
Barry - Bill Hader
Hacks - Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders In The Building - Cherien Dabis
Only Murders In The Building - Jamie Babbit
Ted Lasso - MJ Delaney - WINNER
Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul - Thomas Schnauz
Ozark - Chris Mundy
Severance - Dan Erickson
Squid Game - Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession - Jesse Armstrong - WINNER
Yellowjackets - Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.