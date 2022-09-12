Holly Willoughby's gorgeous fit-and-flare outfit is the perfect tribute

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby outfit on Monday's episode This Morning provided a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as well as an inadvertent touch of fashion inspiration for viewers.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's fabulous tweed mini dress has fans asking questions

The mum of three appeared on This Morning looking polished and pretty in an all-black ensemble to present the historic episode wholly dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Holly's personal dress code for work is steadfastly feminine, flattering and trendy. Holly retained her trademark style while being respectful by opting for a soft knitted bodycon turtleneck top in black, a gorgeous black fit and flare pleated midi skirt, and a chic leather black belt around her narrow waist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby braves halterneck dress for Jubilee open top bus

Holly wore simple heeled court shoes and she kept her jewellery to a minimum. Her belt featured a polished gold buckle and she wore her long blonde waves loose over her shoulders which all contrasted very effectively with her all-black mourning outfit.

Holly's all-black daytime look paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

We have rounded up similarly beautiful pieces for you to emulate Holly's look, and you can re-wear them in multiple ways over the coming chilly months.

DISCOVER: 12 black coats to keep you looking chic, whatever the weather

MORE: Amanda Holden looks incredible in smart suit with waist-cinching detail

Holly's minimal accessories and makeup made an impactful tribute

On Monday's episode of This Morning, Holly shared the sweet homemade cards that her three children Harry, Belle and Chester had made for the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark the sad occasion of the royal's death.

Everyday Short Sleeve Turtle Neck Top Black, £9, Very

READ: Sustainable fashion: how to shop with a conscience without compromising on style

SEE: The HELLO! Loves List: The new in buys we LOVE this month

Perfect for teaming with T-shirts in the summer and cosy knits in come winter, pleated midi skirts are a piece worth investing in.

Closet London Pleated Midi Skirt, £55, ASOS

We love this beautiful belt from Reiss, the buckle is so neat and won't snag your delicate fabrics and cashmere come winter.

Horseshoe Buckle Belt Black, £58, Reiss

SHOP: Loved Kate Middleton's school-run dress? Then you’ll adore these lookalikes!

Phillip, Holly, Alison and Dermot coordinated to pay their respects

Fellow This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were visibly moved by the moment as they came together in all-black ensembles to exchange inspiring memories of the late monarch.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.