Sofia Vergara steals the show in dazzling sequin dress at Emmy Awards The Modern Family star was a presenter at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Sofia Vergara may not have been nominated for an award at the 2022 Emmys – but she certainly stole the show.

SEE: The most glamorous red carpet Emmys looks from Kaley Cuoco to Mariska Hargitay

The America's Got Talent judge looked phenomenal as she took to the stage at LA's Microsoft Theater to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series on Monday night. Sofia grabbed attention in her sparkling, yellow sequin, floor-length gown by Laura Basci that perfectly hugged her famous curves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

She wore her long brown hair down in Hollywood waves and let her dress do all the talking by opting for a neutral makeup look with a soft brown smokey eye and a deep berry lip.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Modern Family star gave fans a peek at her glam process and shared a snap of herself getting the finishing touches done to her makeup.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey look so in love during red carpet debut at the Emmys

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmy Awards

Her followers were quick to react to her flawless appearance, with many calling Sofia "Gorgeous" and "Stunning", while others were lost for words and simply left yellow hearts to match her dress in the comment section.

Sofia looked gorgeous in her sparkling dress

Sofia presented the award Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series to Ozark's Julia Garner, making it her third win in the category.

During her acceptance speech, Julia thanked her co-stars including Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, telling the star-studded crowd: "I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me, and Laura Linney.

Sofia was a guest presenter at the 2022 Emmys

"He's been such a guiding light to me and, and I just feel really grateful. I feel really grateful to be here. I have eight seconds left to be here. And to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists, and I love you all. And now I've got to go. Thank you all so much. I love your art."

Other big winners on the night included Brett Goldstein, who won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, and Amanda Seyfried took home her first Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series for her role in The Dropout.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.