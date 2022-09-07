AGT's Sofia Vergara showcases hourglass figure in sensational sequin jumpsuit

Phoebe Tatham
AGT's Sofia Vergara showcased her svelte figure in a sensational sequin jumpsuit for the live finals
Sofia Vergara has been relishing the live qualifiers in the latest season of America's Got Talent, and on Tuesday, the star came back with a bang in the most striking outfit.
MORE: Sofia Vergara makes fans nostalgic with tribute to beloved Modern Family star
Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actress treated her fans to a glimpse of her spectacular flared maroon jumpsuit embellished with sequins.
WATCH: Sofia Vergara's Rise To Fame
The brunette beauty teamed her glamorous get-up with an array of lavish-looking accessories including a matching cuff bracelet and a statement cocktail ring.
READ: Sofia Vergara is the ultimate bombshell in flirty summer dress
MORE: A glimpse into Sofia Vergara's private marriage to Joe Manganiello
Opting for elegance, the mother-of-two elevated her look with a vampy smokey eye, a sweep of blackberry-hued lipstick, and a pop of coral blush. She finished off her look with a bouncy blow dry which did well to frame her chiselled cheekbones.
Sofia looked radiant
Bursting with excitement the Modern Family star captioned her post: "Another amazing night at @AGT finals are next week!"
Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Your outfit was slaying once again," whilst a second penned: "You look amazing Sofia!"
"Divina Diva," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You were gorgeous tonight."
The actress flaunted her hourglass figure
Sofia's latest TV appearance comes after she enjoyed a luxurious night out earlier this month. Dressed to the nines, the AGT judge slipped into a fabulous Dolce & Gabbana dress which featured a strapless corset top and a peplum-style skirt.
Captioning a post from the fun evening, the star penned: "Team @walmart," alongside two red love hearts. Fans flocked to comment on the star's ultra-glamorous look. One wrote: "Beautiful princess wow,” while a second remarked: "Omg soooooo outstanding."
Sofia enjoyed a glamorous night out
And last month, the celebrated actress revealed the secret to how she maintains her stunning hourglass figure. The gorgeous AGT judge shared a sneak peek of her workout session alongside her personal trainer Natalia Botero – which she accompanied with the words: "Sunday torture with this doll @natibotero7".
"I'll say, 'Sunday? No, it's the Lord's day; I can't work out," she told Shape magazine in 2020. Sofia has always been content with her body. But the star says her attitude to exercise changed after she hit the big 4-0.
"I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body… I knew it was time to do something, so I did," she said.
Read more HELLO! US stories here