RuPaul, Yellowjackets' Christina Ricci and more wow fans at Paramount bash

Paramount stars including RuPaul, Yellowjackets' Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynsky, and Trevor Noah braved the oncoming rain to celebrate the 2022 Emmys on Saturday at Catch Steak Los Angeles.

MORE: 2022 Daytime Emmys: Kelly Clarkson and General Hospital pick up top honors

Speaking to HELLO!, Emmy nominee Melanie shared that her nomination was "surprising," and revealed that it has been "an adjustment" to come to terms with her new fame after a storied career in smaller genre roles.

Melanie shared that she was still not yet used to the fame

"It was not something that I thought would happen... this has been beyond my wildest dreams, and it's been an adjustment, honestly, to get used to the attention," she revealed before joking: "But it's so nice to be on a show people are watching and enjoying."

MORE: Kaley Cuoco, The Voice and Ted Lasso pick up 2022 Emmy nominations

Her co-stars Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress were both in attendance, with Tawny sharing that her first thought on reading the script for season two episode one was, "they're bring Taissa back and doing what?!"

Christina wowed in a slinky black gown

Also ready to party were the younger members of the cast including Liv Hewson, Ella Purnell, and Samantha Hanratty, who described season two as "shocking - especially episode two!"

Other guests included Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, Chace Crawford, Ray Donovan's Katherine Moening, Aisha Tyler and SNL's Vanessa Bayer.

Scroll down for more pictures...

Juno wowed in a lime green mini

Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford rocked a maroon suit

RuPaul kept it simple in a pyjama suit

Trevor rocked an all-black look

Comedian Vanessa Bayer's dres featured a classic sweetheart neckline

Himesh Patel wore a bold shirt

Yellowjackets stars Courtney Eaton, Sophie Nelisse and Samantha Hanratty