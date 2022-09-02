Sofia Vergara rocks incredible strapless gown as she enjoys fun evening out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara looked sensational on Thursday as she headed on a glamorous night out in the most gorgeous floral gown.

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, stepped out in a fabulous Dolce and Gabanna dress which featured a strapless corset top and peplum style skirt. The stunning ensemble was worn by the star as she enjoyed a night out with her Walmart team.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara dances up a storm at son Manolo's 30th birthday party

Captioning a post from the fun evening, the star penned: "Team @walmart," alongside two read love hearts.

Fans flocked to comment on the stars ultra-glamarous look. One wrote: "Beautiful princess wow." A second added: "Omg soooooo outstanding." A third added: "You're stunning."

The star enjoyed a night out

The star also shared an incredible selfie of her fabulous look as she posted one of her infamous kitchen selfies taken from her $19.6million LA home which she shares with her husband Joe Manganiello.

On Thursday, ahead of her fun evening, the star took to social media to share a throwback image that saw her wearing a very skimpy string bikini, with colourful bead detailing on the cups and a cheeky tie detail at her hips.

Taken during a photo shoot in the Bahamas, Sofia wore her brunette hair loose and pushed over to one side of her face while she rocked a smokey eye and bronzed face.

Sofia looked amazing

She simply captioned the post: "tbt, Bahamas," and included palm tree emojis. Naturally, the star left fans speechless with the summery instalment. One commented "Stunning," while another joked: "This is why I look forward to Thursdays."

As well as her wonderful acting career, the star is also a doting mother-of-one to her 30-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

The mother-son duo are often spotted together out on dog walks and arlier this month, Manolo took to Instagram whilst out with his mother, sharing a hilarious photo with her dog Bubbles as he held her on the lead.

Manolo took to Instagram

The 30-year-old penned: "[She] hasn't attacked me yet. We're making progress!"

The actor certainly takes after his mother when it comes to fashion, as he looked ultra-stylish for the occasion, rocking a pair of light blue jeans and a casual linen shirt.

As for dog Bubbles, the little pup is know to be quite the drama queen as Sofia confessed on Jimmy Fallon: "Yeah that's Bubbles she hates me, she was supposed to be for me, she was supposed to be my dog and she arrived to the house and she thought she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do is go after him all day long, harass him."

"It's an obsession this dog has with him. It's horrific, she hates me. She's super mean to me, she bites me![...]"

