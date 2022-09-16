Carrie Underwood's appearance surprises fans during unconventional date night

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher gave fans a rare glimpse inside their unconventional "date night" on Thursday – but it was his wife's appearance that really left fans stunned.

SEE: Carrie Underwood floors fans in leg-lengthening shorts - wait 'til you see her boots

The country music singer can be seen in a clip shared on Mike's Instagram firing off five rounds from a handgun at an unseen target. However, aside from wearing ear protectors, Carrie was kitted out in a denim and leather mini skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood shares first glimpse inside incredible kitchen

She completed her look with a black T-shirt and added chunky biker boots as she confidently fired her gun with her back to the camera.

"When @carrieunderwood wants to practice as part of our date night you never say no:) #sharpshooter," Mike captioned the clip.

READ: Carrie Underwood finally reveals her exact workout for sculpted legs

MORE: Inside Carrie Underwood's never-ending 400-acre family home

It didn't take long for fans to express how much more they now adored Carrie after seeing the video – especially because she was rocking a skirt while shooting.

"Who goes shooting in a skirt? Wait only Carrie would. Beautiful," replied one. A second said: "And leather shorts! And heeled boots!" followed by fire emojis.

Fans loved Carrie's date night outfit

A third added: "She could be one of Charlie's Angels - shooting in a skirt. You guys are such a cute couple," and a fourth said: "Just when I thought I couldn't respect your wife more! Love her and this so much!"

Despite Mike being quiet on social media for several months, this is the second time in a week that he has taken to Instagram to share footage of his wife.

On Wednesday, Mike shared a clip of his sporty wife out for a run. While there was nothing unusual about Carrie working out, she didn't know Mike was there.

Mike pranked Carrie in another video

In the video, the cheeky athlete slowly drove behind his wife in his truck while she was completely unaware of his presence. He could be heard saying: "Ok, let's see if we can get her."

Mike suddenly beeped his horn and scared Carrie who quickly whipped around and was stunned to see who it was as he burst out laughing.

"Not my best work but still had a good laugh! @carrieunderwood," he captioned the clip. His fans also found it amusing and commented "Someone’s been retired for too long," and, "she's gonna get you back!! Better watch out".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.