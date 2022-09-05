Carrie Underwood's memorable stage outfit revisited as star pulls off the perfect fashion look The country music singer is so stylish!

Carrie Underwood has had an incredibly busy year to date and has been performing all over the world at some of the most popular festivals of all time.

Back in April, she headlined Stagecoach Festival, where she looked fantastic in an array of different looks - including an iconic pair of micro denim shorts, which she teamed with a blue checked jacket, and a pair of eye-catching platform Gucci boots that featured red laces and gold star motifs.

Ahead of the festival, Carrie even shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her dressed to impress, and it certainly caught the attention of her fans.

She wrote at the time: "Getting ready to take on the desert! See you Saturday, @Stagecoach! If you can't make it to the desert, watch us LIVE on @YouTube!" Carrie captioned the photo.

In the image, the Before He Cheats singer was standing on a small stage while belting out a hit, and it wasn't long before her fans rushed to compliment her on her appearance, with many going wild over her sculpted legs.

"Your legs! WOW," replied one follower. A second said: "With those legs you should be the next Wonder Woman, wait, you are!" A third asked: "Share the leg routine please!" A fourth simply added: "Leg goals."

Carrie will headline Stagecoach on Saturday

Carrie has been on a roll recently, having released her new studio album, Diamonds & Rhinestones in June, which featured popular track Ghost Story, her lead single, that she first debuted in April with a teaser on Instagram.

The star went to London shortly afterwards to promote her album in the UK's capital, and has also been picking up awards left, right and centre, including a Grammy in April for her single My Savior.

Carrie teased her music video this week

Carrie will be showcasing more stylish stage looks in the coming months too as she prepares to embark on a 43-date North America tour in October. This follows on from her Las Vegas Residency, Reflections, earlier in the year.

For now, the mother-of-two is enjoying spending some quality time at home in Nashville with her two young sons and husband Mike Fisher.

She has been sharing several updates from her downtime on social media of late, including photos of her growing produce at their farm. The singer admitted in a past interview that she is the most happiest when she is at home, so no doubt is having the time of her life over the summer vacation.

