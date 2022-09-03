Carrie Underwood floors fans in leg-lengthening shorts and glittery boots The country music singer threw it back to Stagecoach 2022

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into a tizzy when she unleashed her incredibly sculpted legs on Friday night.

READ: Carrie Underwood finally reveals her exact workout for sculpted legs

The country music singer was feeling nostalgic and shared a throwback clip of her performance at Stagecoach in April – and it was hard not to be distracted by her gym-honed limbs in a pair of tiny denim shorts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood rocks out during date night

Obviously, Carrie sounded incredible as she worked her way across the stage, but her blinged-out ensemble drew plenty of attention too.

The mom-of-two looked stunning in her bejeweled double-denim, wearing an oversized jacket over a slinky metallic purple top that glistened under the stage lights.

SEE: Carrie Underwood looks phenomenal in plunging see-through dress – sparks reaction

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares first look inside impeccable kitchen in sprawling family home

Her shorts and overshirt were covered in multi-colored gems of varying sizes but that wasn't enough bling for the singer as she accessorized with an ornate silver necklace and matching drop earrings.

Her long blonde hair was worn down in waves, and she even added some sparkle to her microphone to match her glittery pink heeled ankle boots that helped to elongate her toned legs.

Carrie looked incredible for her performance

Fans loved the trip down memory lane, with many commending Carrie on her stellar performance, while others were once again left in awe over her appearance.

One commented: "OMG! Totally beautiful, totally hot." A second said: "I need your entire wardrobe and an excuse to wear it every day!" A third added: "Those shoes! The voice! So much fun", and a fourth joked: "Never skips leg day."

Carrie delighted fans when she announced in February that she would be headlining Stagecoach. "I'm so excited to be back headlining the Main stage for Stagecoach 2022," she said at the time. "Been waiting a long time to get back to that Californian desert and I promise it'll be worth the wait."

Carrie was joined by Axl Rose at Stagecoach 2022

Carrie wasn't lying as during her performance she was joined by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose in a moment she described on stage as "the greatest night of my life".

The duo performed the band's hits Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City, and Carrie later praised Axl in a post on Instagram, writing: "Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.