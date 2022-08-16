Carrie Underwood finally reveals her exact workout for sculpted legs The country music singer works hard on her fitness

Carrie Underwood has amassed a huge following thanks to her catchy tunes – but her incredibly sculpted legs have also won her a legion of fans.

The country music singer is often pictured rocking tiny shorts that highlight her muscular legs and is frequently quizzed by her followers on how she achieves such incredible definition.

While Carrie has shared videos in the past that reveal a glimpse inside her workouts, she's finally shared her long-awaited leg routine on her wellness app, Fit52 – and fans can't wait to try it.

Taking to the app's official Instagram page on Monday, Carrie – who is trained by her longtime trainer Eve Overland – can be seen in a pair of teal-colored shorts and a pink sleeveless top as she demonstrates a few movements involved in her workout.

Across the video, the tagline reads: "Get Carrie's real leg workout Fit52." The workout has been adapted for all fitness levels and claims to "strengthen, sculpt, and tone your legs".

"Get your sweat on with squats, lunges, step-ups, and more," the description in the app reads. "Uniquely developed by celebrity trainer Eve Overland and designed to accommodate all fitness levels. Get results with these easy-to-follow workouts you can do anywhere."

Carrie has finally shared her leg workout

Carrie's followers were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "The update we've all been waiting for is out!!!" A second said: "The Carrie Underwood legs are why I go to the gym a lot." A third added: "I cannot wait to do this!" A fourth commented: "Oh my oh my oh my!!! YAY!!"

Carrie created Fit52 with Eve in 2020. The app is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

Carrie's sculpted legs are often a hot topic of conversation

Eve recently spoke to Shape magazine and revealed that some of Carrie's favorite leg exercises are squats, lunges, and deadlifts.

"She likes to stick with the basics because they work," Eve explained. "Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curls, and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-tos because of the great pump they give you."

