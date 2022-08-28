Carrie Underwood's latex dress in iconic backstage photos turns heads The star looked a long way from the country

Country music may be Carrie Underwood's roots but when she took a memorable walk on the wild side back in May for a star-studded performance with rocker, Axl Rose, her fans were just as thrilled.

The singer and the Guns N' Roses frontman wowed crowds at Stagecoach for a high energy performance, and Carrie shared a snapshot from their interaction backstage.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares first look inside impeccable kitchen in sprawling family home

The mom-of-two reposted a black and white photo with Axl in which she was wearing a strappy, latex dress with a cinched waistline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Her hair was worn in loose waves and she was beaming with Axl by her side. She also shared another image of them on stage in which she was wearing a pair of ripped denim shorts and a Guns N' Roses T-shirt.

Fans were bowled over by their performance, and her legs and commented: "Those legs, wow," and: "Loved you guys together".

MORE: Carrie Underwood steals the show in denim cut-off shorts

MORE: Carrie Underwood dons princess-like floral gown for special Opry performance

She'd previously shared other snapshots of the show and admitted it was a dream come true for her.

Carrie said it was a dream come true to perform with Axl

"Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!" she wrote.

MORE: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's 'awkward' photos from the past are too good to miss

MORE: Carrie Underwood finally reveals her exact workout for sculpted legs

Just being back at Stagecoach at the time and headlining again was amazing for Carrie and ahead of the highly-anticipated festival, she told her fans the same.

"I'm so excited to be back headlining the Mane stage for Stagecoach 2022," she said at the time. "Been waiting a long time to get back to that Californian desert and I promise it'll be worth the wait."

Carrie knows how to put on a show

She captioned the post: "Can't wait to be back at @stagecoach!! Who's coming to the desert with us? stagecoachfestival.com."

While she's raring to get back out on the road soon for her Denim and Rhinestones tour, the star is taking some time off to spend with family and deliver other smaller sets instead.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.