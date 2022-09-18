LeAnn Rimes shares gratitude for latest release with stunning new photos The Blue singer is reveling in her new release

LeAnn Rimes is in an exciting phase of life right now, having recently turned 40 and just releasing her fifteenth studio album, God's Work.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes steals the show in daring outfit alongside Kelly Ripa

The singer has been on a promotional tour for the record that recently took her to New York City, and she took a moment to express gratitude for where she was.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: LeAnn Rimes performs 'beautiful' acoustic music in swimming pool

She shared a slew of photographs of herself in the Big Apple on her Instagram, including pictures from her live TV appearances and more candid moments with her team and husband Eddie Cibrian.

They also displayed her impeccable sense of style, as she wore a leather bandeau crop top with a pair of wide-legged pants in one shot, a wine red crop with jeans in another, and a knit structured bodice in a third.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes wows in sheer white swimsuit as she turns 40

They not only displayed the range of outfits she had, but also that she wasn't afraid to flex her toned abs in the hotter New York weather.

"Couldn’t have asked for a better way to release #godswork into the world. Blessed to be surrounded by the sweetest souls, who worked so hard to make it happen."

LeAnn shared her feelings of gratitude after releasing her album in New York

She even told her fans how they could listen to it, adding: "If you haven't heard the record yet, you can find it in all the places you get your music. or by tapping the link in my profile!"

LeAnn was instantly inundated with supportive messages in the form of heart emojis and comments like: "Heard the song on the today show and snippets elsewhere getting it today!"

MORE: LeAnn Rimes performs 'beautiful' acoustic music in swimming pool

MORE: LeAnn Rimes leaves fans stunned with bold throwback photos

"Absolutely Gorgeous," another said, with a third adding: "Love your music, saw you on all the shows in NY this week, good luck with the album."

The How Do I Live singer even shared a video clip celebrating the release of the much-anticipated record with her followers, thanking them for all her support.

The singer thanked her followers and fans after on release day

"Alright my loves, today is the day, God's Work is here," she excitedly said with a bit of applause.

"I cannot begin to tell you how amazing it feels to have the record out in the world and hopefully in your hearts."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.