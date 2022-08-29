LeAnn Rimes wows in sheer white swimsuit as she turns 40 The Blue singer turned 40 on Sunday

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating her 40th birthday, and to mark the special occasion, several of her close friends have taken to Instagram to share their best wishes.

RELATED: LeAnn Rimes performs 'beautiful' acoustic music in swimming pool

One such friend is Brad Harlan – who previously worked as LeAnn's personal assistant and house manager – and fans are loving his fun tribute to the singer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes performs 'beautiful' acoustic music in swimming pool

Posting a gorgeous boomerang of LeAnn shimmying in a sheer white swimsuit, the blonde beauty couldn't have looked happier in the beachside clip.

Adding a sweet caption, Brad wrote: "Let the good times begin! Welcome to the 40s club! Love you BIG! XOXO."

MORE: LeAnn Rimes leaves fans stunned with bold throwback photos

READ: LeAnn Rimes shares heartbreaking confession about her mental health

LeAnn looked incredible as she posed on the beach

Ahead of her milestone birthday, LeAnn has spoken to People about what turning 40 means to her.

"We have three celebrations planned," she said, "I'm at that point where I'm seriously ready. I'm over my thirties. Let's get to 40!"

Reflecting back on earlier birthdays, she added:

"As a child, I remember thinking 40 was so old. But now that I'm there, I feel like I have so much life under my belt. I'm much wiser. I wouldn't be 22 again if you paid me!"

LeAnn told People that she's planned three different celebrations to mark her 40th birthday

While LeAnn is yet to post photos from her 40th birthday celebrations, the singer was spotted enjoying a scenic dinner with her family in Malibu last week.

In photos obtained by Mail Online, LeAnn was pictured alongside her husband Eddie Cibrian and her stepsons, Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, as they headed to Malibu Farm Restaurant.

Looking oh-so-chic, LeAnn could be seen wearing a beige T-shirt, ripped jeans and Golden Goose trainers. Rocking her beachy blonde waves, she added a tan fedora and carried a Louis Vuitton Palm Springs mini monogrammed backpack.

As for her husband, Eddie put on a dapper display in a white linen shirt and grey jeans. Seen holding hands and smiling as they walked into the restaurant, the couple looked more in love than ever.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.