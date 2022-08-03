LeAnn Rimes leaves fans stunned with bold throwback photos

LeAnn Rimes frequently leaves her fans stunned with her beauty, and showed it off recently on social media with the help of a series of throwbacks.

The singer took to Instagram to share a reel of photographs of recent photographs of herself living her best life and looking radiant while doing so.

VIDEO: LeAnn Rimes reveals new tattoo

The opening image featured her beautifully lit while wearing a sheer black dress, and she kept the daring looks coming, posing at one point in the pool in a bikini, with a denim jacket while wearing a cut-out dress underneath, and then topless wearing just a pair of jeans.

She paired them alongside a series of other spectacular photographs, a couple of which even featured husband Eddie Cibrian.

Some of them showed her having the time of her life on stage while in others, she posed for more candid shots, in the midst of getting ready, with a drink, or just enjoying herself in her daily life.

The images showed off different facets of her personality, with LeAnn highlighting them in the caption through nicknames she'd given herself, like "LeAnn," "Le," "Margaret," and "Marge."

LeAnn provided a peek into her personality with different nicknames and pictures

Many of her fans loved the intimate glimpse into her life presented in the cheeky fashion, with one joking: "And my favorite... 'Maggie May', 'cause she got them 'Hot Legs'."

Another said: "Oh my gosh!!! I love this. This gave me the best laugh," with a third adding: "Beautiful! No matter what!"

The singer is continuing to win over new fans each day, recently remarking upon her journey to fame from the age of 14 to the present, set to turn 40 at the end of the month and still making music.

"The one thing about me is I have a lot of grit. And I have a lot of resilience. If I wasn't resilient, I wouldn't be here," she said in an interview with CBS Mornings.

The singer reflected upon her long career starting at age 14

"I mean, there's been many times in my life that I could've easily chosen a different way out or just not come back from where I was. But I have such a fight. That rebellion that has gotten me into trouble many times has also saved my life."

