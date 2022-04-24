LeAnn Rimes shares beachside swimsuit picture amid special celebration It's been 11 years of bliss for the Blue singer

LeAnn Rimes is having some fun in the sun over the weekend, delighting fans with a new snapshot of herself by the beach.

The singer shared a picture of herself soaking up the rays in an olive-colored bikini, wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat and her hair in two braids.

She held onto a coconut while the beautiful water stretched out behind her, giving her followers a bit of summer envy.

"Put the lime in the coconut," she simply quipped in the caption of her photograph, and a fan of hers even responded by saying: "Ha ha before I read the caption I was going to say that!! #practicalmagic"

"Love your bathing suit..the color is beautiful," another wrote, with a third saying: "Have a nice vacation and happy anniversary."

LeAnn posed in a swimsuit during her beachside vacation

The How Do I Live singer is currently on a lush vacation as she celebrates her eleventh wedding anniversary with husband Eddie Cibrian.

She recently paid an emotional tribute to him with a compilation of unseen photographs and memories from their life together, specifically their wedding.

Alongside celebrating a "happy 11 years" to their bond, LeAnn wrote: "It's a year to the day since I first shared a snippet of 'how much a heart can hold' with you, as Eddie and I celebrated our 10th anniversary.

"I never expected the reaction we received to the song, or for it to be included on my new record 'god's work,' but it just fits so perfectly. It was time to share it with the world, so that you could also have the opportunity to make it a part of some of your most memorable, tender moments too."

The singer and husband Eddie Cibrian celebrated their wedding anniversary

She continued: "As we embark on our 11th year of marriage, we wanted to celebrate by releasing a little extended video. Sharing some never before seen images from our wedding day and moments and memories captured along the way."

